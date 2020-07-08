All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
235 S. Ditmar St.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:54 PM

235 S. Ditmar St.

235 South Ditmar Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 South Ditmar Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97ac1c7027 ----
235 S. Ditmar St
Oceanside, CA 92054

This cute little home was built in 1944 and still has original wood floors!

Completely remodeled interior, granite counters, redone gorgeous tile showers, and stainless steel appliances!

Plus onsite laundry room, and refrigerator available if needed!

Great location, just a block and a half from downtown Oceanside, and just 6 blocks to the beach! Definitely walking distance to the beach!

And just a few blocks shy of the 7 mile bike path.

For more info or to set up a time to see this property, please call number below or go to www.SmartPMSD.com

760.523.9572

Thanks for your interest!

Property Proudly Leased by Smart Property Management and Kerrigan Homes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 S. Ditmar St. have any available units?
235 S. Ditmar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 S. Ditmar St. have?
Some of 235 S. Ditmar St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 S. Ditmar St. currently offering any rent specials?
235 S. Ditmar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 S. Ditmar St. pet-friendly?
No, 235 S. Ditmar St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 235 S. Ditmar St. offer parking?
No, 235 S. Ditmar St. does not offer parking.
Does 235 S. Ditmar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 S. Ditmar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 S. Ditmar St. have a pool?
No, 235 S. Ditmar St. does not have a pool.
Does 235 S. Ditmar St. have accessible units?
No, 235 S. Ditmar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 235 S. Ditmar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 S. Ditmar St. does not have units with dishwashers.

