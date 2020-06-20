2319 Skylark Drive

Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Skylark Terraces! Comes with a wood burning fireplace in the living room and gated private patio. 1 car detached garage and 1 registered vehicle parking.
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher
Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash
Amenities : Onsite - Laundry
Cats Allowed Yes
Dogs Allowed No
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/12/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.