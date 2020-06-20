All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2319 Skylark Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2319 Skylark Drive

2319 Skylark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Skylark Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Skylark Terraces! Comes with a wood burning fireplace in the living room and gated private patio. 1 car detached garage and 1 registered vehicle parking.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher

Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash

Amenities : Onsite - Laundry

Cats Allowed Yes
Dogs Allowed No

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/12/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Skylark Drive have any available units?
2319 Skylark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Skylark Drive have?
Some of 2319 Skylark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Skylark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Skylark Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Skylark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 Skylark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2319 Skylark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2319 Skylark Drive does offer parking.
Does 2319 Skylark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Skylark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Skylark Drive have a pool?
No, 2319 Skylark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Skylark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2319 Skylark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Skylark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 Skylark Drive has units with dishwashers.
