2319 Skylark Drive

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Skylark Terraces! Comes with a wood burning fireplace in the living room and gated private patio. 1 car detached garage and 1 registered vehicle parking.



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher



Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash



Amenities : Onsite - Laundry



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/12/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

