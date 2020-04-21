Amenities
226 Levant Way ~ Charming Home in Oceanside, Close to Camp Pendleton! - This is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1365 square foot home in Oceanside near Camp Pendleton. This home features a gas fireplace, tropical landscaped fenced back yard, ADT alarm system contract through to May 2020, vaulted ceiling in the living room, a breakfast nook & a dining room, and a community park.
Appliances include a fridge, a gas range, a dishwasher and a washer/dryer. The home offers AC.Tenant is responsible for all utilities including landscape maintenance in the backyard ONLY. Pets will be allowed upon Owners approval.
Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.
