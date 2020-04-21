All apartments in Oceanside
226 Levant Way

226 Levant Way · No Longer Available
Location

226 Levant Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
226 Levant Way ~ Charming Home in Oceanside, Close to Camp Pendleton! - This is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1365 square foot home in Oceanside near Camp Pendleton. This home features a gas fireplace, tropical landscaped fenced back yard, ADT alarm system contract through to May 2020, vaulted ceiling in the living room, a breakfast nook & a dining room, and a community park.

Appliances include a fridge, a gas range, a dishwasher and a washer/dryer. The home offers AC.Tenant is responsible for all utilities including landscape maintenance in the backyard ONLY. Pets will be allowed upon Owners approval.

Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE5094267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Levant Way have any available units?
226 Levant Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Levant Way have?
Some of 226 Levant Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Levant Way currently offering any rent specials?
226 Levant Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Levant Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Levant Way is pet friendly.
Does 226 Levant Way offer parking?
No, 226 Levant Way does not offer parking.
Does 226 Levant Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Levant Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Levant Way have a pool?
No, 226 Levant Way does not have a pool.
Does 226 Levant Way have accessible units?
No, 226 Levant Way does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Levant Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Levant Way has units with dishwashers.
