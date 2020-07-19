219 Avenida Del Gado

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated 24hr gym media room

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Oceanside. Updated kitchen. Washer and dryer hook ups in the 1 car attached garage. Big backyard with fruit trees. Close to the San Luis trail; Only 7 miles from Beautiful Oceanside Beaches. Easy access to Hwy-76 and the back gate of Camp Pendleton. Near Ralphs, 24 Hour Fitness, Movie Theater, and many restaurants. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353



BRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.