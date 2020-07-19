All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

219 Avenida Del Gado

219 Avenida Del Gado · No Longer Available
Location

219 Avenida Del Gado, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
media room
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Oceanside. Updated kitchen. Washer and dryer hook ups in the 1 car attached garage. Big backyard with fruit trees. Close to the San Luis trail; Only 7 miles from Beautiful Oceanside Beaches. Easy access to Hwy-76 and the back gate of Camp Pendleton. Near Ralphs, 24 Hour Fitness, Movie Theater, and many restaurants. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353

BRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Avenida Del Gado have any available units?
219 Avenida Del Gado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Avenida Del Gado have?
Some of 219 Avenida Del Gado's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Avenida Del Gado currently offering any rent specials?
219 Avenida Del Gado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Avenida Del Gado pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Avenida Del Gado is pet friendly.
Does 219 Avenida Del Gado offer parking?
Yes, 219 Avenida Del Gado offers parking.
Does 219 Avenida Del Gado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Avenida Del Gado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Avenida Del Gado have a pool?
No, 219 Avenida Del Gado does not have a pool.
Does 219 Avenida Del Gado have accessible units?
No, 219 Avenida Del Gado does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Avenida Del Gado have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Avenida Del Gado does not have units with dishwashers.
