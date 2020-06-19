All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2168 S Coast Hwy
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

2168 S Coast Hwy

2168 South Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2168 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Available 01/25/28 Master size guest bedroom & full bath for rent - Property Id: 204041

Coastal condo month to month rent for a master size guest bedroom with private patio and newly remodeled personal full bathroom

Recently remodeled kitchen with all new appliances and new flooring throughout condo along with new gas fireplace

-Water, trash, and internet included in rent
-House keeper cleaning once a month also included in rent
-Washer and dryer in unit
-Outdoor uncovered Parking spot included
-Pool and spa in complex
-Splitting gas and electric, with an AC/heater in unit

Must love dogs & cats, as I have a 10 y.o. cairn terrier and 3 y.o. ragamuffin cat, both extremely friendly & trained.

May consider a dog under 40 lbs with additional deposit & rent

This is a quiet family friendly safe community

Qualities for a match - prefer female, clean & tidy, none smoker (weed & cigarettes), established professional, quiet at night

My condo is a 2 bedroom 2 bath shared with me, 34 y.o. female physical therapist working full time with the geriatric population M-F
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204041
Property Id 204041

(RLNE5468880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2168 S Coast Hwy have any available units?
2168 S Coast Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2168 S Coast Hwy have?
Some of 2168 S Coast Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2168 S Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2168 S Coast Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2168 S Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 2168 S Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2168 S Coast Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 2168 S Coast Hwy offers parking.
Does 2168 S Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2168 S Coast Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2168 S Coast Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 2168 S Coast Hwy has a pool.
Does 2168 S Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 2168 S Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2168 S Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2168 S Coast Hwy has units with dishwashers.
