2168 S Coast Hwy

Amenities
Available 01/25/28 Master size guest bedroom & full bath for rent - Property Id: 204041
Coastal condo month to month rent for a master size guest bedroom with private patio and newly remodeled personal full bathroom
Recently remodeled kitchen with all new appliances and new flooring throughout condo along with new gas fireplace
-Water, trash, and internet included in rent
-House keeper cleaning once a month also included in rent
-Washer and dryer in unit
-Outdoor uncovered Parking spot included
-Pool and spa in complex
-Splitting gas and electric, with an AC/heater in unit
Must love dogs & cats, as I have a 10 y.o. cairn terrier and 3 y.o. ragamuffin cat, both extremely friendly & trained.
May consider a dog under 40 lbs with additional deposit & rent
This is a quiet family friendly safe community
Qualities for a match - prefer female, clean & tidy, none smoker (weed & cigarettes), established professional, quiet at night
My condo is a 2 bedroom 2 bath shared with me, 34 y.o. female physical therapist working full time with the geriatric population M-F
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204041
Property Id 204041
(RLNE5468880)