2168 S Coast Hwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

Available 01/25/28 Master size guest bedroom & full bath for rent - Property Id: 204041



Coastal condo month to month rent for a master size guest bedroom with private patio and newly remodeled personal full bathroom



Recently remodeled kitchen with all new appliances and new flooring throughout condo along with new gas fireplace



-Water, trash, and internet included in rent

-House keeper cleaning once a month also included in rent

-Washer and dryer in unit

-Outdoor uncovered Parking spot included

-Pool and spa in complex

-Splitting gas and electric, with an AC/heater in unit



Must love dogs & cats, as I have a 10 y.o. cairn terrier and 3 y.o. ragamuffin cat, both extremely friendly & trained.



May consider a dog under 40 lbs with additional deposit & rent



This is a quiet family friendly safe community



Qualities for a match - prefer female, clean & tidy, none smoker (weed & cigarettes), established professional, quiet at night



My condo is a 2 bedroom 2 bath shared with me, 34 y.o. female physical therapist working full time with the geriatric population M-F

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204041

Property Id 204041



(RLNE5468880)