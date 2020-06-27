All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

2103 VIA SONORA

2103 via Sonora · No Longer Available
Location

2103 via Sonora, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

2103 VIA SONORA Available 08/30/19 FIRE MOUNTAIN TOWNHOME - This 2 story town home is approx. 1150 sq.ft. with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. This home has all you need-just move in your belongings. This home includes a large pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove and washer/dryer in the one car garage.Large private-fenced patio for entertaining family & friends. The owner pays the water, trash and sewage. Come see this town home on the hilltop of Fire Mountain. Close to I-78 & I-5, schools, beach, shopping and dining. Sorry NO pets or smoking.

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,550.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry no co-signers.
Must obtain renters insurance.

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 VIA SONORA have any available units?
2103 VIA SONORA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 VIA SONORA have?
Some of 2103 VIA SONORA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 VIA SONORA currently offering any rent specials?
2103 VIA SONORA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 VIA SONORA pet-friendly?
No, 2103 VIA SONORA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2103 VIA SONORA offer parking?
Yes, 2103 VIA SONORA offers parking.
Does 2103 VIA SONORA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 VIA SONORA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 VIA SONORA have a pool?
No, 2103 VIA SONORA does not have a pool.
Does 2103 VIA SONORA have accessible units?
No, 2103 VIA SONORA does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 VIA SONORA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 VIA SONORA has units with dishwashers.
