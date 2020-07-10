205 Venetia Way

Amenities
Description
Spacious and Bright Ivey Ranch Home Charming and bright home in the Ivey Ranch community of Oceanside. This home boasts contemporary laminate and carpet flooring throughout, a fully equipped kitchen that includes refrigerator, stove dishwasher and microwave, lots of cabinet space and a kitchen island. Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. Washer and dryer located in the home. There is also a small and private back yard for entertaining and enjoyment! Small Pets considered.