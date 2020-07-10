All apartments in Oceanside
205 Venetia Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 Venetia Way

205 Venetia Way · No Longer Available
Location

205 Venetia Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Description

Spacious and Bright Ivey Ranch Home Charming and bright home in the Ivey Ranch community of Oceanside. This home boasts contemporary laminate and carpet flooring throughout, a fully equipped kitchen that includes refrigerator, stove dishwasher and microwave, lots of cabinet space and a kitchen island. Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. Washer and dryer located in the home. There is also a small and private back yard for entertaining and enjoyment! Small Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Venetia Way have any available units?
205 Venetia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Venetia Way have?
Some of 205 Venetia Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Venetia Way currently offering any rent specials?
205 Venetia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Venetia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Venetia Way is pet friendly.
Does 205 Venetia Way offer parking?
Yes, 205 Venetia Way offers parking.
Does 205 Venetia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Venetia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Venetia Way have a pool?
No, 205 Venetia Way does not have a pool.
Does 205 Venetia Way have accessible units?
No, 205 Venetia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Venetia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Venetia Way has units with dishwashers.

