All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 2035 San Remo Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2035 San Remo Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

2035 San Remo Dr

2035 San Remo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2035 San Remo Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3+ Bedroom Home in Rancho del Oro! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Spacious 3+ bedroom home in the Villa Trinidad community of Rancho Del Oro! This home features hard flooring throughout the first floor and new carpet upstairs. There is a separate living room and family room with a 2 sided fireplace as well as a formal dining room and breakfast area. The kitchen features newer appliances and granite countertops. Your master bedroom is large and has another fireplace. There are two good sized bedrooms along with a 4th bedroom/office which has a built-in desk/cabinetry. The yard is low maintenance and the backyard has a large patio perfect for relaxing. The owner is firm on the no pet policy and requires a credit score of over 700.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,875.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Req. Credit Score: 700+
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Storage space
Dining Area
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room
2 Story
Laminate Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2035-San-Remo-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-1738/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4786711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 San Remo Dr have any available units?
2035 San Remo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 San Remo Dr have?
Some of 2035 San Remo Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 San Remo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2035 San Remo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 San Remo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 San Remo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2035 San Remo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2035 San Remo Dr offers parking.
Does 2035 San Remo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 San Remo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 San Remo Dr have a pool?
No, 2035 San Remo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2035 San Remo Dr have accessible units?
No, 2035 San Remo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 San Remo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 San Remo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego