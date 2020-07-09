Amenities
Fantastic 3+ Bedroom Home in Rancho del Oro! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Spacious 3+ bedroom home in the Villa Trinidad community of Rancho Del Oro! This home features hard flooring throughout the first floor and new carpet upstairs. There is a separate living room and family room with a 2 sided fireplace as well as a formal dining room and breakfast area. The kitchen features newer appliances and granite countertops. Your master bedroom is large and has another fireplace. There are two good sized bedrooms along with a 4th bedroom/office which has a built-in desk/cabinetry. The yard is low maintenance and the backyard has a large patio perfect for relaxing. The owner is firm on the no pet policy and requires a credit score of over 700.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,875.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Req. Credit Score: 700+
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Storage space
Dining Area
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room
2 Story
Laminate Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2035-San-Remo-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-1738/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4786711)