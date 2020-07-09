Amenities

Fantastic 3+ Bedroom Home in Rancho del Oro! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Spacious 3+ bedroom home in the Villa Trinidad community of Rancho Del Oro! This home features hard flooring throughout the first floor and new carpet upstairs. There is a separate living room and family room with a 2 sided fireplace as well as a formal dining room and breakfast area. The kitchen features newer appliances and granite countertops. Your master bedroom is large and has another fireplace. There are two good sized bedrooms along with a 4th bedroom/office which has a built-in desk/cabinetry. The yard is low maintenance and the backyard has a large patio perfect for relaxing. The owner is firm on the no pet policy and requires a credit score of over 700.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,875.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Req. Credit Score: 700+

Community Playground

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Garbage Disposal

Microwave

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Gas Fireplace

Fire Place

Storage space

Dining Area

Vaulted Ceilings

Living Room

2 Story

Laminate Flooring

Downstairs Laundry

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: McAuliffe Elementary

Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School

High School: El Camino High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2035-San-Remo-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-1738/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



