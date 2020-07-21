Amenities

1881 Avenida Segovia Available 09/14/19 4BR/3BA Single Family Home! Pet friendly! Great Location! Close to All! Tot Lots! - $2895 per month, Additonal Pet Rent of $50 per pet.

$2895 Security Deposit, Additional Pet Deposit $250-500



Address: 1881 Avenida Segovia Oceanside CA 92056



Available September 14th, 2019



Features:

*4 Bedrooms, 1 Bedroom Downstairs.

*3 Baths

*2 Car Garage

*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher Included

*Washer/Dryer Hookups

*Close to Freeway, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Schools, Parks.

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.



Family friendly community of Rancho Del Oro. Master Bedroom upstairs with Balcony. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile and Carpet through out the home. Lots of natural light in this home. Elementary School, YMCA, and Park(s) within walking distance. Tot park in the community.



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



