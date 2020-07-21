All apartments in Oceanside
1881 Avenida Segovia

1881 Avenida Segovia · No Longer Available
Location

1881 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1881 Avenida Segovia Available 09/14/19 4BR/3BA Single Family Home! Pet friendly! Great Location! Close to All! Tot Lots! - $2895 per month, Additonal Pet Rent of $50 per pet.
$2895 Security Deposit, Additional Pet Deposit $250-500

Address: 1881 Avenida Segovia Oceanside CA 92056

Available September 14th, 2019

Features:
*4 Bedrooms, 1 Bedroom Downstairs.
*3 Baths
*2 Car Garage
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher Included
*Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Close to Freeway, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Schools, Parks.
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.

Family friendly community of Rancho Del Oro. Master Bedroom upstairs with Balcony. Granite counters in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile and Carpet through out the home. Lots of natural light in this home. Elementary School, YMCA, and Park(s) within walking distance. Tot park in the community.

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE5126612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 Avenida Segovia have any available units?
1881 Avenida Segovia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1881 Avenida Segovia have?
Some of 1881 Avenida Segovia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 Avenida Segovia currently offering any rent specials?
1881 Avenida Segovia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 Avenida Segovia pet-friendly?
Yes, 1881 Avenida Segovia is pet friendly.
Does 1881 Avenida Segovia offer parking?
Yes, 1881 Avenida Segovia offers parking.
Does 1881 Avenida Segovia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1881 Avenida Segovia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 Avenida Segovia have a pool?
No, 1881 Avenida Segovia does not have a pool.
Does 1881 Avenida Segovia have accessible units?
No, 1881 Avenida Segovia does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 Avenida Segovia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 Avenida Segovia has units with dishwashers.
