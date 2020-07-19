All apartments in Oceanside
1758 Avenida Sevilla
1758 Avenida Sevilla

1758 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Location

1758 Avenida Sevilla, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely updated home in Rancho Del Oro. Vaulted ceilings, decorative columns, and laminate wood flooring warmly welcome you. Full bed and bath downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with 5 burner gas range, granite counters, stainless appliances, and walk-in pantry. Beautifully manicured front and backyard are drought tolerant. Nice privacy in the back as there is open space behind. The master bedroom has high ceilings, balcony for relaxing, and walk-in closet. Dual vanities, tub, and travertine shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

