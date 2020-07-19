1758 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

Lovely updated home in Rancho Del Oro. Vaulted ceilings, decorative columns, and laminate wood flooring warmly welcome you. Full bed and bath downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with 5 burner gas range, granite counters, stainless appliances, and walk-in pantry. Beautifully manicured front and backyard are drought tolerant. Nice privacy in the back as there is open space behind. The master bedroom has high ceilings, balcony for relaxing, and walk-in closet. Dual vanities, tub, and travertine shower.