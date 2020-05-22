175 Avenida Descanso

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Top floor condo in lovely La Estancia complex, just minutes away from the beach, dining shopping and 3 local golf courses. New carpet and laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen includes all appliances, granite counters and nice wood cabinets. Private balcony on the dining area. W/D included in the unit. Central A/C and heat to keep you comfortable all year long. Fully remodeled bathroom. Parking will be a breeze with the 2 off street spaces, 1 of which is a covered carport with extra storage. This one wont last long, give us a call today!