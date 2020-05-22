All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 175 Avenida Descanso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
175 Avenida Descanso
Last updated September 20 2019 at 8:49 AM

175 Avenida Descanso

175 Avenida Descanso · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

175 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Top floor condo in lovely La Estancia complex, just minutes away from the beach, dining shopping and 3 local golf courses. New carpet and laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen includes all appliances, granite counters and nice wood cabinets. Private balcony on the dining area. W/D included in the unit. Central A/C and heat to keep you comfortable all year long. Fully remodeled bathroom. Parking will be a breeze with the 2 off street spaces, 1 of which is a covered carport with extra storage. This one wont last long, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Avenida Descanso have any available units?
175 Avenida Descanso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Avenida Descanso have?
Some of 175 Avenida Descanso's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Avenida Descanso currently offering any rent specials?
175 Avenida Descanso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Avenida Descanso pet-friendly?
No, 175 Avenida Descanso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 175 Avenida Descanso offer parking?
Yes, 175 Avenida Descanso offers parking.
Does 175 Avenida Descanso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Avenida Descanso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Avenida Descanso have a pool?
No, 175 Avenida Descanso does not have a pool.
Does 175 Avenida Descanso have accessible units?
No, 175 Avenida Descanso does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Avenida Descanso have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Avenida Descanso does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego