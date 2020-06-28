All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
1701 S Horne Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

1701 S Horne Street

1701 South Horne Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 South Horne Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The Oceanside rental is just minutes from the beach and enjoys a spacious corner lot. With 4 bedrooms and 2 Baths there's plenty of room for the entire family. The upgraded flooring, paint, cabinets and bathrooms makes this place an entertainers delight. All new appliances have been installed as well as a home water filtration system. The back yard has new sod and spacious enough for everyone. Don't miss this one, rentals are hard to come by and when their this nice they don't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 S Horne Street have any available units?
1701 S Horne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 1701 S Horne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 S Horne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 S Horne Street pet-friendly?
No, 1701 S Horne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1701 S Horne Street offer parking?
No, 1701 S Horne Street does not offer parking.
Does 1701 S Horne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 S Horne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 S Horne Street have a pool?
No, 1701 S Horne Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 S Horne Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 S Horne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 S Horne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 S Horne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 S Horne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 S Horne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
