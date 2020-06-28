1701 S Horne Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

The Oceanside rental is just minutes from the beach and enjoys a spacious corner lot. With 4 bedrooms and 2 Baths there's plenty of room for the entire family. The upgraded flooring, paint, cabinets and bathrooms makes this place an entertainers delight. All new appliances have been installed as well as a home water filtration system. The back yard has new sod and spacious enough for everyone. Don't miss this one, rentals are hard to come by and when their this nice they don't last long.