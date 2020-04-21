1683 Bronco Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect bright family home in Oceanside! This turnkey three-bedroom home has a formal living room, dining room and family room. The upgraded kitchen features new stainless appliances plenty of cabinets and opens to the family room. The home has a nice size yard with deck and automatic sprinklers, plenty of privacy and is great for entertaining. The attached two-car garage has washer and dryer area which comes with the rental. Upstairs

there are three bedrooms, all with fans, and two full baths. The home has new designer paint throughout and has plenty of natural light.

The home is located towards the end of a cul-de-sac perfect for kids.