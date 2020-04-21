All apartments in Oceanside
1683 Bronco Way

1683 Bronco Way · No Longer Available
Location

1683 Bronco Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect bright family home in Oceanside! This turnkey three-bedroom home has a formal living room, dining room and family room. The upgraded kitchen features new stainless appliances plenty of cabinets and opens to the family room. The home has a nice size yard with deck and automatic sprinklers, plenty of privacy and is great for entertaining. The attached two-car garage has washer and dryer area which comes with the rental. Upstairs
there are three bedrooms, all with fans, and two full baths. The home has new designer paint throughout and has plenty of natural light.
The home is located towards the end of a cul-de-sac perfect for kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1683 Bronco Way have any available units?
1683 Bronco Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1683 Bronco Way have?
Some of 1683 Bronco Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1683 Bronco Way currently offering any rent specials?
1683 Bronco Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 Bronco Way pet-friendly?
No, 1683 Bronco Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1683 Bronco Way offer parking?
Yes, 1683 Bronco Way offers parking.
Does 1683 Bronco Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1683 Bronco Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 Bronco Way have a pool?
No, 1683 Bronco Way does not have a pool.
Does 1683 Bronco Way have accessible units?
No, 1683 Bronco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 Bronco Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1683 Bronco Way has units with dishwashers.
