Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1655 Calle Las Casas
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1655 Calle Las Casas

1655 Calle Las Casas · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Calle Las Casas, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1655 Calle Las Casas Available 07/01/19 Rancho Del Oro Gem - Beautifully Remodeled Home - Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Rancho del Oro. Close to schools, shopping and parks. Brand new upgrades include wood tile flooring, remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, stacked rock gas fireplace, new heating and A/C system and interior laundry room. Lovely yard with private patio. Landscaping and HOA fees included in rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Available early July. Deposit equal to rent.

(RLNE2537416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Calle Las Casas have any available units?
1655 Calle Las Casas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Calle Las Casas have?
Some of 1655 Calle Las Casas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Calle Las Casas currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Calle Las Casas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Calle Las Casas pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Calle Las Casas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1655 Calle Las Casas offer parking?
No, 1655 Calle Las Casas does not offer parking.
Does 1655 Calle Las Casas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Calle Las Casas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Calle Las Casas have a pool?
No, 1655 Calle Las Casas does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Calle Las Casas have accessible units?
No, 1655 Calle Las Casas does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Calle Las Casas have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Calle Las Casas does not have units with dishwashers.
