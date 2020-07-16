Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

1655 Calle Las Casas Available 07/01/19 Rancho Del Oro Gem - Beautifully Remodeled Home - Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Rancho del Oro. Close to schools, shopping and parks. Brand new upgrades include wood tile flooring, remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, stacked rock gas fireplace, new heating and A/C system and interior laundry room. Lovely yard with private patio. Landscaping and HOA fees included in rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Available early July. Deposit equal to rent.



(RLNE2537416)