Oceanside, CA
1652 Peacock Blvd
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

1652 Peacock Blvd

1652 Peacock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Peacock
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1652 Peacock Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
55+ Community! 2BR/1BA plus bonus room/office! New Paint/Carpet! 1 Car Garage! Peacock Hills! Pet Friendly! Gardener Included! - Monthly Rent: $1995
Deposit: $1995
Pet Deposit: $500 Small pet under 35lbs

Address: 1652 Peacock Blvd Oceanside CA 92056

Available Now!

*2 Bedroom plus a bonus room
*1 Bathroom
*1 Car Garage
*All Appliances Included
*Fresh Paint and New Carpet
*Pet Friendly
*Gardener Included

Very cute 2br/1ba with formal dining room and Office/bonus room off the kitchen. Fresh paint, Carpet in the bedrooms and living rooms, Tile in the office/bonus room. Private backyard with a patio cover. Easy maintenance. Gardener is included in the rent.

If you are interested in this property,

Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE5344422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 Peacock Blvd have any available units?
1652 Peacock Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 Peacock Blvd have?
Some of 1652 Peacock Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 Peacock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Peacock Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Peacock Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 Peacock Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1652 Peacock Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Peacock Blvd offers parking.
Does 1652 Peacock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1652 Peacock Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Peacock Blvd have a pool?
No, 1652 Peacock Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1652 Peacock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1652 Peacock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Peacock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1652 Peacock Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

