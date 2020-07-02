Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

55+ Community! 2BR/1BA plus bonus room/office! New Paint/Carpet! 1 Car Garage! Peacock Hills! Pet Friendly! Gardener Included! - Monthly Rent: $1995

Deposit: $1995

Pet Deposit: $500 Small pet under 35lbs



Address: 1652 Peacock Blvd Oceanside CA 92056



Available Now!



*2 Bedroom plus a bonus room

*1 Bathroom

*1 Car Garage

*All Appliances Included

*Fresh Paint and New Carpet

*Pet Friendly

*Gardener Included



Very cute 2br/1ba with formal dining room and Office/bonus room off the kitchen. Fresh paint, Carpet in the bedrooms and living rooms, Tile in the office/bonus room. Private backyard with a patio cover. Easy maintenance. Gardener is included in the rent.



If you are interested in this property,



Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



(RLNE5344422)