Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1651 Shire Ave Available 05/20/19 Spacious 6 Bedroom Home With Huge Backyard! - Beautiful 2-story home with 6-bedrooms! 1 full bed & bath downstairs. Appliances included, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Cooktop, Double oven, and Washer & Dryer hookups. Hardwood floors downstairs. Open floor plan with huge family room & kitchen. Huge back yard with fruit trees! Gardener included.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,250.



PETS:

Flexible, Dog Under 40 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Double Oven, Cooktop, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Fireplace

2 Story, Patio, Family Room, Dining Area, Storage space

Living Room, Downstairs Bedroom, Hardwood floors, Upgraded Carpeting

Laundry Hook-ups, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), Gas/ 220 Laundry

3 Car Garage, Gardener included, Vertical Blinds, Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Mission Meadows

Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1651-Shire-Oceanside-CA-92057-1650/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



