Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1651 Shire Ave

1651 Shire Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Shire Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1651 Shire Ave Available 05/20/19 Spacious 6 Bedroom Home With Huge Backyard! - Beautiful 2-story home with 6-bedrooms! 1 full bed & bath downstairs. Appliances included, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Cooktop, Double oven, and Washer & Dryer hookups. Hardwood floors downstairs. Open floor plan with huge family room & kitchen. Huge back yard with fruit trees! Gardener included.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,250.

PETS:
Flexible, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Double Oven, Cooktop, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Fireplace
2 Story, Patio, Family Room, Dining Area, Storage space
Living Room, Downstairs Bedroom, Hardwood floors, Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), Gas/ 220 Laundry
3 Car Garage, Gardener included, Vertical Blinds, Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Meadows
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1651-Shire-Oceanside-CA-92057-1650/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2667259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

