1562 Avenida Guillermo Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR, 2.5 BA House w/ 2 Car Garage in Rancho Del Oro avail April 1st! - Enjoy this bright and beautiful 1817 square foot, 2 story home located in the sought-after master-planned community of Melange/Rancho Del Oro in Oceanside. This residence has direct access 2-car garage with ample storage cabinets. Full-Size Washer & Dryer Included.



Large kitchen with generous light oak cabinetry, recessed, track lighting and new windows. Living and family rooms have marble double sided fireplaces and expansive ceilings. Tile floors downstairs. Wood flooring and neutral carpet upstairs. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans, screen doors and custom paint.



Large Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and ceiling fan. Master Bath has travertine tile flooring and granite countertops. Bedrooms are spacious and one of the secondary bedrooms has a walk-in closet. Linen closet in upstairs hallway. Private fully enclosed backyard with patio.



12 Month Lease. Landscape maintenance and HOA paid. Pets Conditional with Deposit. No Smoking. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History a must!



Close to shopping, restaurants, banks, business services and community playgrounds. Located in the Vista Unified School District (Empressa Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School and Vista High School). Close to YMCA. Located within easy access to Hwy 78, Hwy 76, I-5, I-15 freeways and just minutes from the beaches, Camp Pendleton and downtown San Diego.



*Please do not Disturb Current Occupants...Call or Text Sandra at 858-750-9118 for private tour!



