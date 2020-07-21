All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

1562 Avenida Guillermo

1562 Avenida Guillermo · No Longer Available
Location

1562 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
1562 Avenida Guillermo Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR, 2.5 BA House w/ 2 Car Garage in Rancho Del Oro avail April 1st! - Enjoy this bright and beautiful 1817 square foot, 2 story home located in the sought-after master-planned community of Melange/Rancho Del Oro in Oceanside. This residence has direct access 2-car garage with ample storage cabinets. Full-Size Washer & Dryer Included.

Large kitchen with generous light oak cabinetry, recessed, track lighting and new windows. Living and family rooms have marble double sided fireplaces and expansive ceilings. Tile floors downstairs. Wood flooring and neutral carpet upstairs. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans, screen doors and custom paint.

Large Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and ceiling fan. Master Bath has travertine tile flooring and granite countertops. Bedrooms are spacious and one of the secondary bedrooms has a walk-in closet. Linen closet in upstairs hallway. Private fully enclosed backyard with patio.

12 Month Lease. Landscape maintenance and HOA paid. Pets Conditional with Deposit. No Smoking. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History a must!

Close to shopping, restaurants, banks, business services and community playgrounds. Located in the Vista Unified School District (Empressa Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School and Vista High School). Close to YMCA. Located within easy access to Hwy 78, Hwy 76, I-5, I-15 freeways and just minutes from the beaches, Camp Pendleton and downtown San Diego.

*Please do not Disturb Current Occupants...Call or Text Sandra at 858-750-9118 for private tour!

(RLNE2022369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 Avenida Guillermo have any available units?
1562 Avenida Guillermo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1562 Avenida Guillermo have?
Some of 1562 Avenida Guillermo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 Avenida Guillermo currently offering any rent specials?
1562 Avenida Guillermo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 Avenida Guillermo pet-friendly?
Yes, 1562 Avenida Guillermo is pet friendly.
Does 1562 Avenida Guillermo offer parking?
Yes, 1562 Avenida Guillermo offers parking.
Does 1562 Avenida Guillermo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1562 Avenida Guillermo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 Avenida Guillermo have a pool?
No, 1562 Avenida Guillermo does not have a pool.
Does 1562 Avenida Guillermo have accessible units?
No, 1562 Avenida Guillermo does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 Avenida Guillermo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1562 Avenida Guillermo does not have units with dishwashers.
