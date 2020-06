Amenities

Welcome to 1532 Highridge Ave in Oceanside. This beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath home is located in the highly sought after 55+ community of Peacock hills. This home features birch hardwood flooring, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen, and amazing views off the backyard. Although the ocean breeze should do the trick, this home has also been updated with brand-new Central AC and Heat. Minutes from the beach, this home will not disappoint!