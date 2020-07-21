All apartments in Oceanside
1523 San Mateo St
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:34 AM

1523 San Mateo St

1523 San Mateo St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1523 San Mateo St, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Duplex House for Rent
1523 San Mateo
Oceanside CA 92058

2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
1 Assigned Parking Spots
1000 sq. ft.
Water & Trash Included
Fenced Back Yard
Ocean View
Pets on Approval
Less than 1 Mile to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

If you do not want to live in an apartment this home is for you. The home has been updated and brand new paint. This house will feel like your own home with a back yard and Peek a Boo Ocean View. The yard is low maintenance. Ride your bike to front gate Camp Pendleton. The home has a Stove, Washer/Dryer Hookups (Super Nice Convince Feature), Living Room, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 San Mateo St have any available units?
1523 San Mateo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 San Mateo St have?
Some of 1523 San Mateo St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 San Mateo St currently offering any rent specials?
1523 San Mateo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 San Mateo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 San Mateo St is pet friendly.
Does 1523 San Mateo St offer parking?
Yes, 1523 San Mateo St offers parking.
Does 1523 San Mateo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 San Mateo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 San Mateo St have a pool?
No, 1523 San Mateo St does not have a pool.
Does 1523 San Mateo St have accessible units?
No, 1523 San Mateo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 San Mateo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 San Mateo St does not have units with dishwashers.
