1523 San Mateo St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Duplex House for Rent

1523 San Mateo

Oceanside CA 92058



2 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

1 Car Garage

1 Assigned Parking Spots

1000 sq. ft.

Water & Trash Included

Fenced Back Yard

Ocean View

Pets on Approval

Less than 1 Mile to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



If you do not want to live in an apartment this home is for you. The home has been updated and brand new paint. This house will feel like your own home with a back yard and Peek a Boo Ocean View. The yard is low maintenance. Ride your bike to front gate Camp Pendleton. The home has a Stove, Washer/Dryer Hookups (Super Nice Convince Feature), Living Room, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Text me for the Fastest Response

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi