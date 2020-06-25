All apartments in Oceanside
Location

152 South Pacific Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fantastic Ocean Views!!! 152 S. Pacific St. Unit 2 - White water and Pier views from this single level condo in Pacifica Del Mar . Unfurnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Granite kitchen counter top, fresh paint inside, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new washer and dryer, new window blinds. The master bedroom has two closets with mirrored door. A block from the pier, walk to downtown restaurant, theater, mass transit. Gated underground parking with 2 assigned spaces and separate walk-in storage in the garage. A must see this condo, nothing can beat the location.
Rent $2,995/month. Security deposit $2,995.00. Minimum 1 year lease... NO PETS!!!
Please call Aurora 760-689-8400 for showing schedule.

(RLNE4824905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 S. Pacific St. have any available units?
152 S. Pacific St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 S. Pacific St. have?
Some of 152 S. Pacific St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 S. Pacific St. currently offering any rent specials?
152 S. Pacific St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 S. Pacific St. pet-friendly?
No, 152 S. Pacific St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 152 S. Pacific St. offer parking?
Yes, 152 S. Pacific St. offers parking.
Does 152 S. Pacific St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 S. Pacific St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 S. Pacific St. have a pool?
No, 152 S. Pacific St. does not have a pool.
Does 152 S. Pacific St. have accessible units?
No, 152 S. Pacific St. does not have accessible units.
Does 152 S. Pacific St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 S. Pacific St. does not have units with dishwashers.
