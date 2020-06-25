Amenities
Fantastic Ocean Views!!! 152 S. Pacific St. Unit 2 - White water and Pier views from this single level condo in Pacifica Del Mar . Unfurnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Granite kitchen counter top, fresh paint inside, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new washer and dryer, new window blinds. The master bedroom has two closets with mirrored door. A block from the pier, walk to downtown restaurant, theater, mass transit. Gated underground parking with 2 assigned spaces and separate walk-in storage in the garage. A must see this condo, nothing can beat the location.
Rent $2,995/month. Security deposit $2,995.00. Minimum 1 year lease... NO PETS!!!
Please call Aurora 760-689-8400 for showing schedule.
(RLNE4824905)