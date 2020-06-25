Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fantastic Ocean Views!!! 152 S. Pacific St. Unit 2 - White water and Pier views from this single level condo in Pacifica Del Mar . Unfurnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Granite kitchen counter top, fresh paint inside, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new washer and dryer, new window blinds. The master bedroom has two closets with mirrored door. A block from the pier, walk to downtown restaurant, theater, mass transit. Gated underground parking with 2 assigned spaces and separate walk-in storage in the garage. A must see this condo, nothing can beat the location.

Rent $2,995/month. Security deposit $2,995.00. Minimum 1 year lease... NO PETS!!!

Please call Aurora 760-689-8400 for showing schedule.



(RLNE4824905)