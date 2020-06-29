Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Town House for Rent

1478 Saddle Way

Oceanside, CA 92057



2 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

1300 sq. ft.

Dual Closets in Master

Pool and Spa

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with dual closets. The family room has grand high ceilings and gas fireplace. The 2nd bedroom is big in size with a bathroom next to it. The complex has a pool and spa. The deposit is $2500 and looking for 630 plus credit score. The owner is looking to have a long term tenant with at least a 2 year lease. No pets. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer Hookups (Super Nice Convince Feature), Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Text me for the Fastest Response

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi