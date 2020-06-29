Amenities
Town House for Rent
1478 Saddle Way
Oceanside, CA 92057
2 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1300 sq. ft.
Dual Closets in Master
Pool and Spa
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate
This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with dual closets. The family room has grand high ceilings and gas fireplace. The 2nd bedroom is big in size with a bathroom next to it. The complex has a pool and spa. The deposit is $2500 and looking for 630 plus credit score. The owner is looking to have a long term tenant with at least a 2 year lease. No pets. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer Hookups (Super Nice Convince Feature), Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Text me for the Fastest Response
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi