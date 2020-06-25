Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1346 Cornish Drive Available 08/15/19 Oceanside, 1346 Cornish Dr, Remodeled Interior, Granite Counters, Dual Pane Windows, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Welcome home to this stunning single level home in the Fire Mt area of Oceanside. Dual pane windows. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors and ceiling fans with light fixtures. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, ceramic tile bathroom floors, faux granite vanity with double sinks and a walk in shower. Fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining friends or just enjoying time with the family.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE2588037)