Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

1346 Cornish Drive

1346 Cornish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Cornish Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1346 Cornish Drive Available 08/15/19 Oceanside, 1346 Cornish Dr, Remodeled Interior, Granite Counters, Dual Pane Windows, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Welcome home to this stunning single level home in the Fire Mt area of Oceanside. Dual pane windows. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors and ceiling fans with light fixtures. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, ceramic tile bathroom floors, faux granite vanity with double sinks and a walk in shower. Fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining friends or just enjoying time with the family.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE2588037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Cornish Drive have any available units?
1346 Cornish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 Cornish Drive have?
Some of 1346 Cornish Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 Cornish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Cornish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Cornish Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 Cornish Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1346 Cornish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1346 Cornish Drive offers parking.
Does 1346 Cornish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 Cornish Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Cornish Drive have a pool?
No, 1346 Cornish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Cornish Drive have accessible units?
No, 1346 Cornish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Cornish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 Cornish Drive has units with dishwashers.
