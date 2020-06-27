1314 Henshaw Rd

Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 1 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Oceanside featuring approximately 1,622 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature beautiful plank flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and access to huge backyard. Bonus room converted from half of garage. Master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks and large private balcony overlooking backyard! Note: Hot tub within photos is not included in rental.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2625

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 1 pet



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside

- PARKING: 1 car garage with bonus conversion room, driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: yes

- YARD: yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1987

VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edVgzPGna7k



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH:1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: garage fits one car, half has been converted into a room. Hot Tub does not come with property and will be removed.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



