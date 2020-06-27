All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated September 6 2019

1314 Henshaw Rd

1314 Henshaw Road · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Henshaw Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 1 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Oceanside featuring approximately 1,622 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature beautiful plank flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and access to huge backyard. Bonus room converted from half of garage. Master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks and large private balcony overlooking backyard! Note: Hot tub within photos is not included in rental.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2625
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 1 pet

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside
- PARKING: 1 car garage with bonus conversion room, driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: yes
- YARD: yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1987
VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edVgzPGna7k

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH:1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: garage fits one car, half has been converted into a room. Hot Tub does not come with property and will be removed.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5084001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Henshaw Rd have any available units?
1314 Henshaw Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Henshaw Rd have?
Some of 1314 Henshaw Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Henshaw Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Henshaw Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Henshaw Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Henshaw Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Henshaw Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Henshaw Rd offers parking.
Does 1314 Henshaw Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 Henshaw Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Henshaw Rd have a pool?
No, 1314 Henshaw Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Henshaw Rd have accessible units?
No, 1314 Henshaw Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Henshaw Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Henshaw Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
