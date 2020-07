1312 Missouri Ave Guest House

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit

Coastal cottage just one mile from the beach! This guest house is modern and bright! Gas stove and a full kitchen included! Stackable washer/dryer! Vinyl floors adorn the home throughout! Several dual pane windows for energy efficiency and a bright ambiance! Street parking. The tropical and grassy backyard features a fire pit and is the perfect place to lounge! This is easy coastal living! And we allow pets on approval :)