Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1260 Loretta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1260 Loretta Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1260 Loretta Street
1260 Loretta Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
East Side Capistrano
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1260 Loretta Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath. Fenced yard,Large covered carport, and huge backyard. Located off the 76 and is close to the bike trail where you can bike to the beach in minutes
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1260 Loretta Street have any available units?
1260 Loretta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1260 Loretta Street have?
Some of 1260 Loretta Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1260 Loretta Street currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Loretta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Loretta Street pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Loretta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 1260 Loretta Street offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Loretta Street offers parking.
Does 1260 Loretta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Loretta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Loretta Street have a pool?
No, 1260 Loretta Street does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Loretta Street have accessible units?
No, 1260 Loretta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Loretta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 Loretta Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Similar Pages
Oceanside 1 Bedrooms
Oceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with Parking
Oceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Costa
Downtown Oceanside
San Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del Oro
Loma Alta
Tri City
Ocean Hills
Peacock
Apartments Near Colleges
MiraCosta College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego