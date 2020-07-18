All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1260 Cottonwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1260 Cottonwood Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1260 Cottonwood Dr

1260 Cottonwood Drive · (760) 721-4442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1260 Cottonwood Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1260 Cottonwood Dr · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rancho Del Oro Beauty - Available Now! - Designer perfect home in the Mission Santa Fe / Guajome area of east Oceanside. This awesome home features a large open kitchen with quartz countertops and breakfast nook and abundance of cabinets. New stainless steel appliances. Ready for move in, featuring new paint throughout, custom vinyl laminate on all of the lower level and all bathrooms, new plush carpeting on upper level as well as all new paint. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceilings, dual sink and walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors. All bedrooms have new window treatments and mirrored wardrobe doors. Office / bedroom conveniently located on 1st floor. You’ll enjoy the breezy nights with the gas fireplace in the living room and A/C for the warmer weather. Gas or electric laundry hookups in the garage. Professionally landscaped yard. Rent includes weekly gardener. Conveniently located in walking distance to Empresa Elementary, Roosevelt Middle schools and Vista High. Easy access to Hwy 78, I5 and I15 freeways. Located within 10 minutes of some of the finest beaches in North County. Easy access to shopping, dining, rail and bus lines.Visit www.RentGPM.com to schedule a showing or call our office 760-721-4442 for more information. Renters will be required to carry renters insurance. Non Smokers Only...Strictly Enforced! One year lease. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and background screening, therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sorry, no Section 8. Agent CA BRE #00887673
*** IF UNABLE TO CLICK THE LINK FOR THE VIRTUAL TOUR, COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK IN YOUR BROWSER. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5K7i7aFjSgI&feature=youtu.be

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Cottonwood Dr have any available units?
1260 Cottonwood Dr has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 Cottonwood Dr have?
Some of 1260 Cottonwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Cottonwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Cottonwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Cottonwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Cottonwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1260 Cottonwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Cottonwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1260 Cottonwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Cottonwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Cottonwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1260 Cottonwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Cottonwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1260 Cottonwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Cottonwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 Cottonwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1260 Cottonwood Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity