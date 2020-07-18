1260 Cottonwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rancho Del Oro Beauty - Available Now! - Designer perfect home in the Mission Santa Fe / Guajome area of east Oceanside. This awesome home features a large open kitchen with quartz countertops and breakfast nook and abundance of cabinets. New stainless steel appliances. Ready for move in, featuring new paint throughout, custom vinyl laminate on all of the lower level and all bathrooms, new plush carpeting on upper level as well as all new paint. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceilings, dual sink and walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors. All bedrooms have new window treatments and mirrored wardrobe doors. Office / bedroom conveniently located on 1st floor. You’ll enjoy the breezy nights with the gas fireplace in the living room and A/C for the warmer weather. Gas or electric laundry hookups in the garage. Professionally landscaped yard. Rent includes weekly gardener. Conveniently located in walking distance to Empresa Elementary, Roosevelt Middle schools and Vista High. Easy access to Hwy 78, I5 and I15 freeways. Located within 10 minutes of some of the finest beaches in North County. Easy access to shopping, dining, rail and bus lines.Visit www.RentGPM.com to schedule a showing or call our office 760-721-4442 for more information. Renters will be required to carry renters insurance. Non Smokers Only...Strictly Enforced! One year lease. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and background screening, therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sorry, no Section 8. Agent CA BRE #00887673

*** IF UNABLE TO CLICK THE LINK FOR THE VIRTUAL TOUR, COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK IN YOUR BROWSER. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5K7i7aFjSgI&feature=youtu.be



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914644)