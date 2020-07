Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Great single family home in the highly desirable Ranch Del Oro, Oceanside. Approx. 2300 sqft, 4BRs and 2.5BAs. * Premier location, quiet Cul-de-sac street. *Open, bright and airy. * Wonderful and upscale neighborhood. Close to shops, parks and community center. * Best school district in Oceanside. * Easy freeway access to 76, 78 or 5. Only a short drive away from Mira Costa College, Ocean Beach and downtown Oceanside.