All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 1209 S. Nevada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1209 S. Nevada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1209 S. Nevada

1209 South Nevada Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1209 South Nevada Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Apartment Close to the Beach! - Adorable 1 Bedroom in Oceanside off Nevada! Cute and cozy, nice layout, easy freeway access, close to shopping, dining, and walking distance to the beach. Tenant responsible for gas/electric. Water is included! Unit also has assigned parking and is available now for move in.

Please do not disturb current tenants at property.

No pets, credit/background screening required, Verifiable income must be 2 1/2 times of gross rent to qualify. Please TEXT 760-583-2674 for showing times.
DRE #01873446

(RLNE4671428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 S. Nevada have any available units?
1209 S. Nevada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 1209 S. Nevada currently offering any rent specials?
1209 S. Nevada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 S. Nevada pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 S. Nevada is pet friendly.
Does 1209 S. Nevada offer parking?
Yes, 1209 S. Nevada offers parking.
Does 1209 S. Nevada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 S. Nevada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 S. Nevada have a pool?
No, 1209 S. Nevada does not have a pool.
Does 1209 S. Nevada have accessible units?
No, 1209 S. Nevada does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 S. Nevada have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 S. Nevada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 S. Nevada have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 S. Nevada does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego