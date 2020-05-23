1209 S. Nevada

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful Apartment Close to the Beach! - Adorable 1 Bedroom in Oceanside off Nevada! Cute and cozy, nice layout, easy freeway access, close to shopping, dining, and walking distance to the beach. Tenant responsible for gas/electric. Water is included! Unit also has assigned parking and is available now for move in.



Please do not disturb current tenants at property.



No pets, credit/background screening required, Verifiable income must be 2 1/2 times of gross rent to qualify. Please TEXT 760-583-2674 for showing times.

DRE #01873446



