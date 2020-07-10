1104 Azul Ct.

Amenities
Located in the desirable Sycamore Springs on a quite cul-de-sac. Spacious 2-story 4 bdrms., 3 bas., 2349 sq. ft., huge gourmet kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space, oversized center island adj. to DR & FR w/ fireplace. Perfect for entertaining! 1 bdrm., 1 ba. on the 1st level has extra large storage. Nearby is the resort style community pool/spa, basketball court & playground. Close by is Luiseno Park & Camp Pendleton. Just a short drive to the beach, wineries & beautiful golf courses. A must see!...