Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1104 Azul Ct.

1104 Azul Court · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Azul Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Located in the desirable Sycamore Springs on a quite cul-de-sac. Spacious 2-story 4 bdrms., 3 bas., 2349 sq. ft., huge gourmet kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space, oversized center island adj. to DR & FR w/ fireplace. Perfect for entertaining! 1 bdrm., 1 ba. on the 1st level has extra large storage. Nearby is the resort style community pool/spa, basketball court & playground. Close by is Luiseno Park & Camp Pendleton. Just a short drive to the beach, wineries & beautiful golf courses. A must see!...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Azul Ct. have any available units?
1104 Azul Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Azul Ct. have?
Some of 1104 Azul Ct.'s amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Azul Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Azul Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Azul Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Azul Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1104 Azul Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Azul Ct. offers parking.
Does 1104 Azul Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Azul Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Azul Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Azul Ct. has a pool.
Does 1104 Azul Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1104 Azul Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Azul Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Azul Ct. has units with dishwashers.
