All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 110 Vista Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
110 Vista Way
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

110 Vista Way

110 Vista Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

110 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely home steps to the beach (3rd house from beach). Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, secluded in a tropical setting. Great covered patio surrounded with a 6’ wall (very private). Serene atmosphere. Best area of Oceanside; one block outside St. Malo Resort. Also–best micro-climate in the city, warmer during the winter, cooler during the summer. Nicely constructed home, with open beam ceilings and lots of windows. Very clean and well-maintained. Spacious rooms, considering that it’s a beach cottage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Vista Way have any available units?
110 Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Vista Way have?
Some of 110 Vista Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
110 Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 110 Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 110 Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 110 Vista Way offers parking.
Does 110 Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Vista Way have a pool?
No, 110 Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 110 Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 110 Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Vista Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego