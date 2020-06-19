110 Vista Way

Amenities

patio / balcony parking microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely home steps to the beach (3rd house from beach). Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, secluded in a tropical setting. Great covered patio surrounded with a 6’ wall (very private). Serene atmosphere. Best area of Oceanside; one block outside St. Malo Resort. Also–best micro-climate in the city, warmer during the winter, cooler during the summer. Nicely constructed home, with open beam ceilings and lots of windows. Very clean and well-maintained. Spacious rooms, considering that it’s a beach cottage.