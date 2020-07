Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

SHORT TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY in Oceanside - Property Id: 161938



SHORT TERM - SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 4 weeks to 1 year. Large Fully Furnished 2 story Golf Course Home located in the Arrowood Development Available.



Leasing Terms subject to term of lease.



Text or Call 619-997-9288, leave message and all calls will be returned after 6 PM.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161938p

Property Id 161938



(RLNE5180081)