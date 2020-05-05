102 Wisconsin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for modern style and clean as a whistle with the dream of a beach lifestyle? Then this is what you need. Feel like being on vacation every day beachcombing, tidepooling, surfing, jogging, strolling, picnicing, or lounging. Call Tony Cannon of Bressi Realty at 760-470-2614 for questions or showings. Fully remodeled & ready for the right person to enjoy all there is to offer in this ideal location. 1 car garage and free street parking. Ground floor, no steps. Downtown convenience without the crowds