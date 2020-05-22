All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

1012 PLOVER

1012 Plover Way · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Plover Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
Must see move in ready super sized single level end unit for the active seniors. Just steps to the pool. . NEW AC unit, appliances. Avail 6/1. Small pet w approval. . laminate flooring, new carpet, spacious BRs, Dining Room combo/Living Room, . .Front door opens to spacious greenbelt, covered patio can be used as carport . updated kitchen w dishwasher, microwave, sile stone, newer cabinets. ..washer, dryer included. . HOA maintains exterior.. main res 55 years, spouse min 45. Attached garage. . HURRY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 PLOVER have any available units?
1012 PLOVER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 PLOVER have?
Some of 1012 PLOVER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 PLOVER currently offering any rent specials?
1012 PLOVER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 PLOVER pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 PLOVER is pet friendly.
Does 1012 PLOVER offer parking?
Yes, 1012 PLOVER offers parking.
Does 1012 PLOVER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 PLOVER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 PLOVER have a pool?
Yes, 1012 PLOVER has a pool.
Does 1012 PLOVER have accessible units?
No, 1012 PLOVER does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 PLOVER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 PLOVER has units with dishwashers.
