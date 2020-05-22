1012 PLOVER

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage

Must see move in ready super sized single level end unit for the active seniors. Just steps to the pool. . NEW AC unit, appliances. Avail 6/1. Small pet w approval. . laminate flooring, new carpet, spacious BRs, Dining Room combo/Living Room, . .Front door opens to spacious greenbelt, covered patio can be used as carport . updated kitchen w dishwasher, microwave, sile stone, newer cabinets. ..washer, dryer included. . HOA maintains exterior.. main res 55 years, spouse min 45. Attached garage. . HURRY!!