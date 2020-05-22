1012 PLOVER

Amenities
Must see move in ready super sized single level end unit for the active seniors. Just steps to the pool. . NEW AC unit, appliances. Avail 6/1. Small pet w approval. . laminate flooring, new carpet, spacious BRs, Dining Room combo/Living Room, . .Front door opens to spacious greenbelt, covered patio can be used as carport . updated kitchen w dishwasher, microwave, sile stone, newer cabinets. ..washer, dryer included. . HOA maintains exterior.. main res 55 years, spouse min 45. Attached garage. . HURRY!!