All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
671 Apgar Street Unit 671A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

671 Apgar Street Unit 671A

671 Apgar St · (510) 681-7988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Longfellow
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

671 Apgar St, Oakland, CA 94609
Longfellow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 671A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Apgar Village Apartments - Property Id: 66576

Quiet, Private, and Secure

1 bedroom apartments in the Longfellow district. Two blocks from BART station, 6 minutes by car to Emeryville or Piedmont avenue. All units have stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, and cable/internet ready. Kitchen faucets have Culligan fresh drinking water system. Each unit has it's own active security system monitored by ADT Pulse that lets you arm/disarm by your phone or tablet. Automatic security gate for added privacy. Property has video cameras to monitor activity and intruders. Solar lighted entrance and path lights for secure and safe movement at night. Off-street parking.

Quiet neighborhood close to everything. The short walk to BART and other transportation options make this property Ideal for Bay Area commuters or students. Property has been completly renovated, all appliances are new and unused.

Very pet friendly. Cats and dogs welcome. 40lb Max

Water, Garbage, by Landlord

For a viewing

(510) 681-7988
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66576
Property Id 66576

(RLNE5774760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A have any available units?
671 Apgar Street Unit 671A has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A have?
Some of 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A currently offering any rent specials?
671 Apgar Street Unit 671A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A pet-friendly?
No, 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A offer parking?
Yes, 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A does offer parking.
Does 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A have a pool?
No, 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A does not have a pool.
Does 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A have accessible units?
No, 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A does not have accessible units.
Does 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A has units with dishwashers.
Does 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A have units with air conditioning?
No, 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 671 Apgar Street Unit 671A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aqua Via
125 2nd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Rasa
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
17th & Broadway
447 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
Fourth Street East
180 Third St
Oakland, CA 94607
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way
Oakland, CA 94609
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity