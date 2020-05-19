671 Apgar Street Unit 671A

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Apgar Village Apartments - Property Id: 66576



Quiet, Private, and Secure



1 bedroom apartments in the Longfellow district. Two blocks from BART station, 6 minutes by car to Emeryville or Piedmont avenue. All units have stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, and cable/internet ready. Kitchen faucets have Culligan fresh drinking water system. Each unit has it's own active security system monitored by ADT Pulse that lets you arm/disarm by your phone or tablet. Automatic security gate for added privacy. Property has video cameras to monitor activity and intruders. Solar lighted entrance and path lights for secure and safe movement at night. Off-street parking.



Quiet neighborhood close to everything. The short walk to BART and other transportation options make this property Ideal for Bay Area commuters or students. Property has been completly renovated, all appliances are new and unused.



Very pet friendly. Cats and dogs welcome. 40lb Max



Water, Garbage, by Landlord



For a viewing



(510) 681-7988

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66576

Property Id 66576



(RLNE5774760)