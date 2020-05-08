5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609

Amenities
Property Id: 202026 Schedule a showing now! Open House 2/23
See this newly renovated 1,000-square-foot townhouse Bushrod neighborhood in North Oakland
This unfurnished unit has 2 bdrms, 1 bath; and 1 off-street parking Inside, it features hardwood flooring with new luxury-vinyl in the bathroom and kitchen. The living room area is brightly-lit . The unit has new blinds & natural light. Kitchen consists of grey cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, new granite countertop, a large stainless steel sink, new appliances. The master bedroom has 2 large closets. Bathroom newly renovated toilet, sink, vanity & medicine cabinet. Easy access to freeway and public transportation and is close to the parks and shopping. The tenant will be responsible for the garbage, water& PGE Walker's and BIker's Paradise. Easy access to freeway and transportation. This townhouse is well-situated for S.F. commuters and close to both Ashby UC Berkeley Campus (2.0 miles)
Children's Hospital (5 blocks)
(RLNE5665897)