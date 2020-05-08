5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a414148fb34696228f4eb Property Id: 202026 Schedule a showing now! Open House 2/23

See this newly renovated 1,000-square-foot townhouse Bushrod neighborhood in North Oakland

This unfurnished unit has 2 bdrms, 1 bath; and 1 off-street parking Inside, it features hardwood flooring with new luxury-vinyl in the bathroom and kitchen. The living room area is brightly-lit . The unit has new blinds & natural light. Kitchen consists of grey cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, new granite countertop, a large stainless steel sink, new appliances. The master bedroom has 2 large closets. Bathroom newly renovated toilet, sink, vanity & medicine cabinet. Easy access to freeway and public transportation and is close to the parks and shopping. The tenant will be responsible for the garbage, water& PGE Walker's and BIker's Paradise. Easy access to freeway and transportation. This townhouse is well-situated for S.F. commuters and close to both Ashby UC Berkeley Campus (2.0 miles)

Children's Hospital (5 blocks)



(RLNE5665897)