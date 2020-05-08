All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609

5949 Maccall Street · (510) 738-8857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5949 Maccall Street, Oakland, CA 94609
Bushrod

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a414148fb34696228f4eb Property Id: 202026 Schedule a showing now! Open House 2/23
See this newly renovated 1,000-square-foot townhouse Bushrod neighborhood in North Oakland
This unfurnished unit has 2 bdrms, 1 bath; and 1 off-street parking Inside, it features hardwood flooring with new luxury-vinyl in the bathroom and kitchen. The living room area is brightly-lit . The unit has new blinds & natural light. Kitchen consists of grey cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, new granite countertop, a large stainless steel sink, new appliances. The master bedroom has 2 large closets. Bathroom newly renovated toilet, sink, vanity & medicine cabinet. Easy access to freeway and public transportation and is close to the parks and shopping. The tenant will be responsible for the garbage, water& PGE Walker's and BIker's Paradise. Easy access to freeway and transportation. This townhouse is well-situated for S.F. commuters and close to both Ashby UC Berkeley Campus (2.0 miles)
Children's Hospital (5 blocks)

(RLNE5665897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 have any available units?
5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 have?
Some of 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 currently offering any rent specials?
5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 pet-friendly?
No, 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 offer parking?
Yes, 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 does offer parking.
Does 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 have a pool?
No, 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 does not have a pool.
Does 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 have accessible units?
No, 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 does not have accessible units.
Does 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5949 Maccall St APT A, Oakland, CA, US, 94609 does not have units with air conditioning.
