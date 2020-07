Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar community garden conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe package receiving pool table shuffle board

There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca. And now with Modera Jack London Square, you can be one of the lucky few to also call it home.Featuring a collection of 134 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, Modera Jack London Square offers Oakland-enthusiasts a home packed with possibilities, inside and out. With features that include 9-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, and quartz countertops, its modern-industrial design is one to revel. And if a dynamic apartment living scene is your style, youll love the game room with a demonstration kitchen, and expansive rooftop decks complete with an outdoor pizza kitchen, barbeque area and gorgeous vistas of the downtown skyline. Perfect for gathering with old friends or making a few new ones.And while the amenities will make you never want to leave, the neighborhood offers you the perfect excuse to explore. Whether you want to grab a brew, shop for treasures, relax by the bay, or pop into San Francisco, Modera Jack London Square puts you at the threshold of all the bustling heart of Oakland has to offer.The tastes. The action. The shops. The bay. There are countless reasons to come to Jack London Square. And now, thanks to Modera, there is also one incredible reason to stay.