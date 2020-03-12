All apartments in Oakland
4329 Edgewood Ave

4329 Edgewood Avenue · (415) 377-7571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4329 Edgewood Avenue, Oakland, CA 94602
Glenview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4329 Edgewood Ave - - · Avail. now

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Oakland: 3 Bedroom Top Floor Flat in Craftsman Style Home nr Park Blvd Shops & Restaurants - This charming Glenview area three bedroom rental, a Craftsman style home (a duplex (separate occupied garden apartment below)) is nestled in a lovely community with friendly neighbors and wonderful parks. Enjoy the wonderful restaurants and shops located just a quarter block away on Park Boulevard. Also, great walks in all directions.

On the main level of the rental unit, the foyer opens up to a large, light filled living room (freshly re-finished hardwood floors throughout the entire unit), with a wood burning fireplace. The spacious formal dining room easily doubles as a comfortable home office work space by day. Plenty of dining room storage in the built in cabinets & drawers. The spacious kitchen offers abundant counter space and cabinets, equipped with stainless steel dishwasher and brand new fridge and electric range. A petite utility room with washer and dryer are just off the kitchen. A light filled breakfast nook next to the kitchen, handy for additional eating and home office space.

There is one bedroom on the main level, right across the hall from the full bathroom (with brand new hardwood floors in the bathroom). There are two more bedrooms upstairs, the master bedroom complete with a light filled sun room (facing west) with views of the SF Bay, downtown Oakland and even Sutro Tower in San Francisco.

The entire interior has been freshly painted and all hardwood floors have been re-finished, the space is immaculate. Shared back yard and shared storage shed.

Parking: Parking in the driveway.

Parks: Sausal Creek is a short walk away on the other side of Park Boulevard. Also, Shepherd Canyon Park and Joaquin Miller Park are nearby.

Easy access to I-580, a two minute drive down the hill. A bus line a quarter block away on Park Boulevard. Fruitvale BART station is an 11 minute drive or 30 minute transit ride to the station. Two miles from the Warren Freeway (easy access to Hwy 24 and through the tunnel to Walnut Creek). The village of Montclair is two miles away also (Safeway, banks, salons, etc.). Lakeshore/Grand Lake shopping area is two miles away in the opposite direction.

A short drive (4 mins) to MacArthur Boulevard & Fruitvale Avenue, rewards you another area with a plethora of restaurants and shops.

Just a bit further (20 minute drive) and you arrive at Berkeley's Gourmet Ghetto including the well known Chez Panisse, and other great restaurants.

Owner pays garbage & gardener. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Pets: Cats considered on a case by case basis. No dogs.

Available NOW to view and for move in. Lease start date is negotiable and immediate lease start NOT required.

**PLEASE NOTE: For in person showings, the showing agent will be practicing proper social distancing techniques and safety precautions with any individual in person showings. NO open houses held.

Minimum 12 month lease. Square footage is approximate and has not been verified. Non-smoking unit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5823396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Edgewood Ave have any available units?
4329 Edgewood Ave has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4329 Edgewood Ave have?
Some of 4329 Edgewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Edgewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Edgewood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Edgewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 Edgewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4329 Edgewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Edgewood Ave does offer parking.
Does 4329 Edgewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4329 Edgewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Edgewood Ave have a pool?
No, 4329 Edgewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Edgewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4329 Edgewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Edgewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 Edgewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4329 Edgewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4329 Edgewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
