All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 2801 38th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
2801 38th Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2801 38th Ave

2801 38th Ave · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2801 38th Ave, Oakland, CA 94619
Allendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$3,599

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Be the First to live in this Incredibly remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 Bath! This beautifully remodeled home is perfect for your family or multiple occupancies. Located close to the Laurel District

2801 38th Ave is close to Vientian Café, Allendale Elementary School, Allendale Recreation Center, Brookdale Park, China Pack Kitchen, Four Star Market & Liquor, Life Academy, Peralta Hacienda Historical Park, BART is Less than 2 miles away! Close to 880 and 580 Freeways.

Unit Features:
- 4 bed/2 bath Townhouse
- Kitchen includes granite countertops, a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher and microwave
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Modern Recessed lights.
- New Dual-pane windows and blinds.
- Natural Lighting

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets ok with an additional deposit and monthly pet rent
- All utilities are to be in Residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2801-38Th-Ave-Oakland-CA-94619

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 38th Ave have any available units?
2801 38th Ave has a unit available for $3,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 38th Ave have?
Some of 2801 38th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 38th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2801 38th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 38th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 38th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2801 38th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2801 38th Ave offers parking.
Does 2801 38th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 38th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 38th Ave have a pool?
No, 2801 38th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2801 38th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2801 38th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 38th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 38th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2801 38th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
640 Brooklyn Avenue
640 Brooklyn Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Zo
330 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street
Oakland, CA 94610
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St
Oakland, CA 94607
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity