in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Be the First to live in this Incredibly remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 Bath! This beautifully remodeled home is perfect for your family or multiple occupancies. Located close to the Laurel District



2801 38th Ave is close to Vientian Café, Allendale Elementary School, Allendale Recreation Center, Brookdale Park, China Pack Kitchen, Four Star Market & Liquor, Life Academy, Peralta Hacienda Historical Park, BART is Less than 2 miles away! Close to 880 and 580 Freeways.



Unit Features:

- 4 bed/2 bath Townhouse

- Kitchen includes granite countertops, a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher and microwave

- Air conditioner

- Gas heating system

- Modern Recessed lights.

- New Dual-pane windows and blinds.

- Natural Lighting



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets ok with an additional deposit and monthly pet rent

- All utilities are to be in Residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2801-38Th-Ave-Oakland-CA-94619



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



