888 Vermont Street.

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly cable included garage pool

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator cable included Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system internet access

888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, on-site laundry, an elevator, individual balconies for each apartment, and more.



This Walker’s Paradise is situated between the Grand Avenue and Lakeshore Avenue retail corridors, making grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s, a movie at the historic Grand Lake Theater, drinks and piano-led karaoke at The Alley, or tapas at Shakewell a breeze. Jog around Lake Merritt, explore the weekly Farmer’s Market at Splash Pad Park, or trek up the street to Morcom Rose Garden for a sunny day picnic. Good public transportation and bikeability put Downtown and Uptown Oakland offices, BART stops, and entertainment, including the historic Fox Theater, a quick trip away.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San F