Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

888 Vermont Street

888 Vermont Street · (510) 800-6171
Location

888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA 94610
Lakeshore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$4,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 888 Vermont Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
cable included
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
internet access
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, on-site laundry, an elevator, individual balconies for each apartment, and more.

This Walker’s Paradise is situated between the Grand Avenue and Lakeshore Avenue retail corridors, making grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s, a movie at the historic Grand Lake Theater, drinks and piano-led karaoke at The Alley, or tapas at Shakewell a breeze. Jog around Lake Merritt, explore the weekly Farmer’s Market at Splash Pad Park, or trek up the street to Morcom Rose Garden for a sunny day picnic. Good public transportation and bikeability put Downtown and Uptown Oakland offices, BART stops, and entertainment, including the historic Fox Theater, a quick trip away.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San F

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40
restrictions: 40lb weight limit.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 888 Vermont Street have any available units?
888 Vermont Street has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Vermont Street have?
Some of 888 Vermont Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
888 Vermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Vermont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 Vermont Street is pet friendly.
Does 888 Vermont Street offer parking?
Yes, 888 Vermont Street offers parking.
Does 888 Vermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Vermont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Vermont Street have a pool?
Yes, 888 Vermont Street has a pool.
Does 888 Vermont Street have accessible units?
No, 888 Vermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Vermont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Vermont Street does not have units with dishwashers.

