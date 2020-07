Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport clubhouse community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park game room google fiber green community internet access internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze. Hollis Oak offers; Studios, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3-bedroom homes as well as live work lofts and townhomes. Our apartment homes feature bright open spaces, with oversized windows and hardwood style floors that create a stylish touch. Each apartment home is fully outfitted with ultra-modern kitchens with designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and in-home washer and dryers.



Discover a host of amenities at Hollis Oak. Retreat in our clubroom, grab your friends and catch a flick in our theater room or put on your poker face and challenge them to game of cards in our poker room, stretch out in our Movement Studio, or grab your laptop and coffee and get comfy in our business center with complimentary wi-fi. Our large decks are a great place fo