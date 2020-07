Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage community garden courtyard e-payments internet access key fob access lobby new construction

Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units. As part of the rehabilitation, we certifed the 115,000 square foot building as a national landmark with the National Park Service, allowing the project to utilize Federal Historic Tax Credits. The building was originally built in 1919 and served as the manufacturing facility for General Electrics Mazda Lamps. The building also has the distinction of being the first industrial facility on the West Coast to employ women.



Lampwork Lofts was named San Francisco Business Times' Real Estate Deal of the Year 2014 for Market-Rate Housing Outside of San Francisco; PCBC's 2016 Golden Nugget Merit Award for Best Renovated, Restored or Adaptive Re-Use Residential Project; and 2014 Best of American Living Awards - Silver Award for Adaptive Reuse/Multifamily.