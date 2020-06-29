All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 1520 Union St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
1520 Union St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1520 Union St.

1520 Union Street · (510) 740-8239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1520 Union Street, Oakland, CA 94607
Oak Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1520 Union St. · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bocce court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
A TRUE 1-OF-A-KIND WEST OAKLAND HOME WITH HUGE YARD! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHu6XULGlr8

1520 Union St.
Oakland, Ca 94607

True California craftsmanship and meticulously detailed modern style only start to describe this 1500 square foot gem of a West Oakland home. Nestled on an approximate 7500 square foot lot, it was built in 1912 and embraces the new and the old in a perfect marriage. From porch-to-porch, top to bottom, this home is fully refurbished with a total of three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, open and airy with a tasteful and thoughtful use of space and light.

Some of the features we feel it boasts:

House

• Stunning restored exterior architecture with five-color paint scheme including a “tip of the hat” to Frank Lloyd Wright.
• Very large rear deck adjoins a chef’s kitchen and is perfect for cocktail parties or family barbecues.
• Finished basement (low ceiling height though). This area has lighting and power, is clean and dry, and was used by past residents for sound mixing, writing code, and a “chill lounge” (Xbox’ing and PlayStationing). The basement is suitable for storage, workshop, studio or other creative spaces.
• Large galley-style kitchen with all new appliances including chef’s gas range, stainless hood, side-by-side refrigerator-freezer with front door water and ice service. In kitchen washer dryer stacker in large recessed closet. XL modern French doors open out to the rear deck.
• Tankless water heater

Yard

• Fenced in enormous yard with optional 3-4 car off street parking through locking rolling gate.
• Mature fruit trees (Pomelo, Loquat, Pear, and Apple). Ideal setting for boxwood framed veggie gardens; horseshoe pit; bocce; trampoline; play area, or whatever your heart’s desire.
• Brick patio ideal for entertaining large groups, barbecuing, etc.
• Front yard landscaped with low water use, and drought tolerant plants with a drip irrigation system. Property Management Co will maintain the front yard. The tenant will be required to manage the rear yard unless otherwise negotiated.

Don't wait! Contact us today to schedule a private viewing.

925-237-1797 (text or email preferred)
leasing@vpmpropertymanagement.com

Details:

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Term: 12 Months Lease
Monthly Rent: $4200
Security Deposit: $4200 OAC
Section 8: No
Pets: Additional rent/ deposit required
Only garbage paid by owner.

Items needed when submitting an application:

* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed
* Two current pay stubs
* Most recent two month's bank statements
* A copy of Driver's License or ID

*Rental terms subject to change or amendments

*Rental requirements include (but are not limited to): Monthly income must be at least 3x the rent, 700 FICO score or better, no evictions

*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.

*No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.

Armando Sanchez, Broker
License #01359505

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2762481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Union St. have any available units?
1520 Union St. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Union St. have?
Some of 1520 Union St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Union St. currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Union St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Union St. pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Union St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1520 Union St. offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Union St. offers parking.
Does 1520 Union St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Union St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Union St. have a pool?
No, 1520 Union St. does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Union St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1520 Union St. has accessible units.
Does 1520 Union St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Union St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1520 Union St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street
Oakland, CA 94618
Aqua Via
125 2nd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94612
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St
Oakland, CA 94607
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
777 Broadway
777 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity