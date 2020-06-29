Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible bocce court clubhouse parking bbq/grill

A TRUE 1-OF-A-KIND WEST OAKLAND HOME WITH HUGE YARD! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHu6XULGlr8



1520 Union St.

Oakland, Ca 94607



True California craftsmanship and meticulously detailed modern style only start to describe this 1500 square foot gem of a West Oakland home. Nestled on an approximate 7500 square foot lot, it was built in 1912 and embraces the new and the old in a perfect marriage. From porch-to-porch, top to bottom, this home is fully refurbished with a total of three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, open and airy with a tasteful and thoughtful use of space and light.



Some of the features we feel it boasts:



House



• Stunning restored exterior architecture with five-color paint scheme including a “tip of the hat” to Frank Lloyd Wright.

• Very large rear deck adjoins a chef’s kitchen and is perfect for cocktail parties or family barbecues.

• Finished basement (low ceiling height though). This area has lighting and power, is clean and dry, and was used by past residents for sound mixing, writing code, and a “chill lounge” (Xbox’ing and PlayStationing). The basement is suitable for storage, workshop, studio or other creative spaces.

• Large galley-style kitchen with all new appliances including chef’s gas range, stainless hood, side-by-side refrigerator-freezer with front door water and ice service. In kitchen washer dryer stacker in large recessed closet. XL modern French doors open out to the rear deck.

• Tankless water heater



Yard



• Fenced in enormous yard with optional 3-4 car off street parking through locking rolling gate.

• Mature fruit trees (Pomelo, Loquat, Pear, and Apple). Ideal setting for boxwood framed veggie gardens; horseshoe pit; bocce; trampoline; play area, or whatever your heart’s desire.

• Brick patio ideal for entertaining large groups, barbecuing, etc.

• Front yard landscaped with low water use, and drought tolerant plants with a drip irrigation system. Property Management Co will maintain the front yard. The tenant will be required to manage the rear yard unless otherwise negotiated.



Don't wait! Contact us today to schedule a private viewing.



925-237-1797 (text or email preferred)

leasing@vpmpropertymanagement.com



Details:



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Term: 12 Months Lease

Monthly Rent: $4200

Security Deposit: $4200 OAC

Section 8: No

Pets: Additional rent/ deposit required

Only garbage paid by owner.



Items needed when submitting an application:



* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed

* Two current pay stubs

* Most recent two month's bank statements

* A copy of Driver's License or ID



*Rental terms subject to change or amendments



*Rental requirements include (but are not limited to): Monthly income must be at least 3x the rent, 700 FICO score or better, no evictions



*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.



*No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.



Armando Sanchez, Broker

License #01359505



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2762481)