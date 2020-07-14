All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

472 Jean Street

472 Jean Street · (415) 943-6427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

472 Jean Street, Oakland, CA 94610
Grand Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$2,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 472 Jean Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants. You can walk to everything you need, including: Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Grand Lakeshore Theater, Children's Fariyland, Boot & Shoe, BART, and countless other places.

Built in 1963, this Mid-century modern address offers remodeled units with open and airy floor plans, private balconies, and carpet. Common areas include secure access, exterior staircases and a laundry facility. Decorated with Palms and situated in sunny Oakland, 472 Jean will lend you those So-Cal vibes you’ve been pining for.

Grand Lake is located at the northeast corner of Lake Merritt, sitting between Adams Point to the west, Trestle Glen and Crocker Highlands to the east, and Piedmont to the north. Main streets Grand Avenue and Lakeshore Avenue offer an abundance of shops, restaurants, bars, and proximity to the be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Jean Street have any available units?
472 Jean Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 472 Jean Street have?
Some of 472 Jean Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 Jean Street currently offering any rent specials?
472 Jean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Jean Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 Jean Street is pet friendly.
Does 472 Jean Street offer parking?
No, 472 Jean Street does not offer parking.
Does 472 Jean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Jean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Jean Street have a pool?
No, 472 Jean Street does not have a pool.
Does 472 Jean Street have accessible units?
No, 472 Jean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Jean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 Jean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
