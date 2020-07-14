472 Jean Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated microwave oven Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants. You can walk to everything you need, including: Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Grand Lakeshore Theater, Children's Fariyland, Boot & Shoe, BART, and countless other places.



Built in 1963, this Mid-century modern address offers remodeled units with open and airy floor plans, private balconies, and carpet. Common areas include secure access, exterior staircases and a laundry facility. Decorated with Palms and situated in sunny Oakland, 472 Jean will lend you those So-Cal vibes you’ve been pining for.



Grand Lake is located at the northeast corner of Lake Merritt, sitting between Adams Point to the west, Trestle Glen and Crocker Highlands to the east, and Piedmont to the north. Main streets Grand Avenue and Lakeshore Avenue offer an abundance of shops, restaurants, bars, and proximity to the be