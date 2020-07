Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

Embrace the best of Orange County living at Madrid Apartments in Mission Viejo, California. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes nestled near the base of Old Saddleback have everything you’re looking for in your next home. Our convenient location near Lake Mission Viejo offers easy access to 241 toll road, which connects to four major highways, including I-5 and I-405.



Madrid Apartments is in the Saddleback Valley Unified School District, which boasts Blue Ribbon-awarded schools and a quick commute to Irvine Valley College. No matter where you work, play, or shop in Orange County, Madrid Apartments makes it easier to get there.