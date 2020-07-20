All apartments in Mission Viejo
23421 El Greco
23421 El Greco

23421 El Greco · No Longer Available
Location

23421 El Greco, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A fabulous home with an OUTSTANDING location. New flooring, paint, lighting, counters, wide molding, quiet location with a PANORAMIC VIEW!!!!!
2 bedrooms plus a den.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23421 El Greco have any available units?
23421 El Greco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 23421 El Greco currently offering any rent specials?
23421 El Greco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23421 El Greco pet-friendly?
No, 23421 El Greco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23421 El Greco offer parking?
No, 23421 El Greco does not offer parking.
Does 23421 El Greco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23421 El Greco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23421 El Greco have a pool?
No, 23421 El Greco does not have a pool.
Does 23421 El Greco have accessible units?
No, 23421 El Greco does not have accessible units.
Does 23421 El Greco have units with dishwashers?
No, 23421 El Greco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23421 El Greco have units with air conditioning?
No, 23421 El Greco does not have units with air conditioning.
