Manhattan Beach, CA
30 Monterey Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30 Monterey Court

30 Monterey Ct
Location

30 Monterey Ct, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Prime end unit- Plan "1" open floor plan. Recently upgraded- new stainless steel appliances. Laminate floors, dining room, travertine floors in baths, steps to Jacuzzi spa, extra light with extra windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Monterey Court have any available units?
30 Monterey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 30 Monterey Court have?
Some of 30 Monterey Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Monterey Court currently offering any rent specials?
30 Monterey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Monterey Court pet-friendly?
No, 30 Monterey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 30 Monterey Court offer parking?
No, 30 Monterey Court does not offer parking.
Does 30 Monterey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Monterey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Monterey Court have a pool?
No, 30 Monterey Court does not have a pool.
Does 30 Monterey Court have accessible units?
No, 30 Monterey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Monterey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Monterey Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Monterey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Monterey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
