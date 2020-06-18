All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Whitsett Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Whitsett Village
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

Whitsett Village

4343 Whitsett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4343 Whitsett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE CALL or TEXT ME 818-208-2795

This three-story community of 12 units comprised of 4 units per floor. With a two-toned gray and a dash of pink exterior palette matched by beautiful no H2O landscaping of beautiful succulents you'll love coming home to this pad! Just two blocks to Ventura Blvd, this killer location gives you the best that Studio City has to offer right at your fingertips!

This cute and cozy space has everything you need with an abundance of built-in storage, and closet space. There's even a closet as you walk into the unit.

The kitchen features a microwave, stove, and dishwasher. The unit features, balcony, fireplace, and central AC this home is exactly what you've been dreaming of.

Don't sleep on this one, its likely to be gone in a blink of an eye!

Pictures are from a similar unit

(RLNE4239905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whitsett Village have any available units?
Whitsett Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Whitsett Village have?
Some of Whitsett Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whitsett Village currently offering any rent specials?
Whitsett Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whitsett Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Whitsett Village is pet friendly.
Does Whitsett Village offer parking?
Yes, Whitsett Village offers parking.
Does Whitsett Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whitsett Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whitsett Village have a pool?
No, Whitsett Village does not have a pool.
Does Whitsett Village have accessible units?
No, Whitsett Village does not have accessible units.
Does Whitsett Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whitsett Village has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College