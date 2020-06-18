Whitsett Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PLEASE CALL or TEXT ME 818-208-2795



This three-story community of 12 units comprised of 4 units per floor. With a two-toned gray and a dash of pink exterior palette matched by beautiful no H2O landscaping of beautiful succulents you'll love coming home to this pad! Just two blocks to Ventura Blvd, this killer location gives you the best that Studio City has to offer right at your fingertips!



This cute and cozy space has everything you need with an abundance of built-in storage, and closet space. There's even a closet as you walk into the unit.



The kitchen features a microwave, stove, and dishwasher. The unit features, balcony, fireplace, and central AC this home is exactly what you've been dreaming of.



Don't sleep on this one, its likely to be gone in a blink of an eye!



Pictures are from a similar unit



(RLNE4239905)