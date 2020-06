Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Newly redone 1 bedroom apartment in North Hollywood, convenient to shopping and many services located south of Oxnard and west of Tujunga. On-site manager, laundry room, garage, utilities paid, friendly neighbors.



Call us to view the property. Ready for move-in today. Move-in cost is first month's rent + one month security deposit = $3590. Not section 8 approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3827335)