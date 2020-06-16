All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

The Canfield

1480 South Canfield Avenue · (310) 893-3603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1480 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Brand New, Luxury, BEVERYWOOD adj. 2BM2BM, Parking and Amenities Included! · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
About The Community:
The Canfield is newly renovated 15 unit building in the heart of the very desirable Pico-Robertson neighborhood, located right in between respectable Beverly Hills and Beverlywood neighborhoods. The building renovation is nearly complete and will include an indoor gym with top of the line equipment, beautiful outdoor courtyard with lounge seating, a fire pit, gas grill, ping pong table. The lush landscaping suites ideal private park provide a beautiful atmosphere for our community.

For More Info or to Schedule a Viewing, please contact our Leasing Team at 310-893-3603

About The Unit:
- Hardwood Flooring
- Balcony
- Quartz Counter Tops
- Brass Finishes
- High Ceilings
- Walk in Closets
- Nest Thermostat
- Ring Video Doorbell

Sleek Appliances:
- Range
- Double Wall Oven
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- In Unit Washer and Drier
- Nest Central Cooling and Heating
- Cable Ready

Smart Home:
- "Nest" Heating and Cooling System
- "Ring" Security System
- Controlled Access

Details/Logistics:
Lease Length: 1 year
Monthly Rent: $4,195.00
Security Deposit: $4,195.00
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Dogs (under 40lbs) and cats welcome!
Application Fee: $35.00
Owner Paid Utilities: Water Included
Parking: Covered Garage Parking, 2 spaces

For More Info or to Schedule a Viewing, please contact our Leasing Team at 310-893-3603

(RLNE4944871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Canfield have any available units?
The Canfield has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Canfield have?
Some of The Canfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Canfield currently offering any rent specials?
The Canfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Canfield pet-friendly?
Yes, The Canfield is pet friendly.
Does The Canfield offer parking?
Yes, The Canfield does offer parking.
Does The Canfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Canfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Canfield have a pool?
No, The Canfield does not have a pool.
Does The Canfield have accessible units?
No, The Canfield does not have accessible units.
Does The Canfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Canfield has units with dishwashers.
