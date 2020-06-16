Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage

About The Community:

The Canfield is newly renovated 15 unit building in the heart of the very desirable Pico-Robertson neighborhood, located right in between respectable Beverly Hills and Beverlywood neighborhoods. The building renovation is nearly complete and will include an indoor gym with top of the line equipment, beautiful outdoor courtyard with lounge seating, a fire pit, gas grill, ping pong table. The lush landscaping suites ideal private park provide a beautiful atmosphere for our community.



For More Info or to Schedule a Viewing, please contact our Leasing Team at 310-893-3603



About The Unit:

- Hardwood Flooring

- Balcony

- Quartz Counter Tops

- Brass Finishes

- High Ceilings

- Walk in Closets

- Nest Thermostat

- Ring Video Doorbell



Sleek Appliances:

- Range

- Double Wall Oven

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- In Unit Washer and Drier

- Nest Central Cooling and Heating

- Cable Ready



Smart Home:

- "Nest" Heating and Cooling System

- "Ring" Security System

- Controlled Access



Details/Logistics:

Lease Length: 1 year

Monthly Rent: $4,195.00

Security Deposit: $4,195.00

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Dogs (under 40lbs) and cats welcome!

Application Fee: $35.00

Owner Paid Utilities: Water Included

Parking: Covered Garage Parking, 2 spaces



