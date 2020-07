Amenities

dishwasher parking gym fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities gym parking

Bright and Spacious Unit with High Ceilings and Fireplace - 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is located in prime Studio City/Toluca Lake area. The unit has laminate flooring throughout with new carpets in the the bedrooms. Plenty of closet space, fireplace, stove, dishwasher and formal dining area. Easy access to freeways and very close to shops, restaurants and cafes. Rooftop jacuzzi, gym in the building. Two parking spaces.



(RLNE4843225)